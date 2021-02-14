First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 380,735 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of F.N.B. worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.02 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several research firms have commented on FNB. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

