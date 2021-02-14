First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,365 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $20,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $19,222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 716,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,747,000 after purchasing an additional 538,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in HDFC Bank by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

