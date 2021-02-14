First Trust Advisors LP Sells 101,675 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.36% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,524 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after buying an additional 631,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,430,000 after buying an additional 556,997 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

