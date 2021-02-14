First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,077,930 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,077,930 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of JetBlue Airways worth $16,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 177.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 577,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 368,970 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 355,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBLU opened at $16.45 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBLU. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

