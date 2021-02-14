First Trust Advisors LP Sells 299,066 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,066 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity National Financial worth $20,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

