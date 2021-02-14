First Trust Advisors LP Sells 393,101 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 393,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Alaska Air Group worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 193,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 75,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,182,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 855 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,830 shares of company stock worth $920,052. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

