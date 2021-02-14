First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,829 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of AutoZone worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,146.65 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,209.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,182.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

