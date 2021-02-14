First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FDT opened at $60.45 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73.

