First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.39% of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FJP stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $54.05.

