First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the January 14th total of 528,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 849,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,270. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

