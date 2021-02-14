First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the January 14th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,749,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,686,000 after acquiring an additional 134,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,049,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,590,000 after acquiring an additional 78,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 86,024 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 454,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 137,731 shares during the period.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.