First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the January 14th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 173,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,130. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

