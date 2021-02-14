First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the January 14th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.21 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 631,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,057,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,542 shares during the last quarter.

