First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the January 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of RNDV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.81% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

