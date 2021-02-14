FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 606.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,158 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.2% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

