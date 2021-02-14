FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 30.2% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

