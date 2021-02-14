Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.22% of Five Star Senior Living worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 70,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 67,183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 339,170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 57,659 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

FVE opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $259.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

