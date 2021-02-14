Flamingo Achieves Market Cap of $78.89 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $78.89 million and $35.04 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00275687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00087835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00074584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00097520 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00187216 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41,749.36 or 0.86680788 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

