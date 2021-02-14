Flash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $215.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Flash has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $215.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flash has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00279527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00084571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097342 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.93 or 0.92020380 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars.

