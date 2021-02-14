Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the January 14th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
FLXT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 868,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,021. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.