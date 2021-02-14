Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the January 14th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FLXT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 868,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,021. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

