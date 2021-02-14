FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

