FLIP (FLP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $69.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $252,270.07 and approximately $69.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00067832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.63 or 0.00937034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00049923 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.73 or 0.05137688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

