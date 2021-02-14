FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the January 14th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FLIR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 969,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 66.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 157.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.