Flixxo (FLIXX) Achieves Market Cap of $471,639.73

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $471,639.73 and $13.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 tokens. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

Flixxo Token Trading

Flixxo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

