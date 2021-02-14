FLO Price Reaches $0.0328 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One FLO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $137,672.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

