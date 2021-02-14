Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Trading Up 64.3% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.72 or 0.00034204 BTC on major exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market cap of $389.52 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00068429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.38 or 0.00980851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00051073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.29 or 0.05228336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.