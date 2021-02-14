Flowchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $61,961.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $17,846.34 and approximately $61,961.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00972748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00051185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.90 or 0.05206448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

