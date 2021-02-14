Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Short Interest Update

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the January 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FLGZY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

FLGZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

