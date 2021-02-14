Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDYPY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

PDYPY stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.80. 31,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,090. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $111.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

