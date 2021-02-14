FlypMe Price Tops $0.0464 on Top Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $819,073.70 and approximately $5,350.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.00980134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.71 or 0.05158083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025394 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000184 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.