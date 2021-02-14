FOAM Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.82 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. FOAM has a total market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $99,655.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FOAM has traded up 68.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.79 or 0.00959860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.74 or 0.05170233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,208,994 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

