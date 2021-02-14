Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.04. Formula Systems has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $487.34 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.