Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $164.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Insiders sold a total of 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

