FortKnoxster (FKX) Trading 35.1% Higher Over Last Week

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $436,706.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

