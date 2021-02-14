FortKnoxster Trading 35.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $436,706.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

