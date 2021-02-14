Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 153,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 100,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 140,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

