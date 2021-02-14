Fosun International Ltd Acquires New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $240.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

