Fosun International Ltd Buys 1,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 304,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 275,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $109.16. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

