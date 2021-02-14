Fosun International Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,454,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,665,000 after buying an additional 590,265 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,182,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,774,000 after acquiring an additional 226,101 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fortis by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,540 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,977,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 154,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fortis by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

