Fosun International Ltd Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 431.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $213.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day moving average of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.