Fosun International Ltd Has $2.39 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

MELI stock opened at $1,943.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,802.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,405.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

