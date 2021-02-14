Fosun International Ltd Has $3.33 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fosun International Ltd increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

