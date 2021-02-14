Fosun International Ltd Purchases 1,470 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fosun International Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVDA opened at $598.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $534.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $611.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

