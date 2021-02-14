Fosun International Ltd Purchases 24,682 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,130,000 after buying an additional 398,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after buying an additional 433,469 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after buying an additional 45,862 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

