Fosun International Ltd Purchases 5,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $227,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QCOM stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.74 and a 200 day moving average of $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

