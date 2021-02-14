Fosun International Ltd Sells 200 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fosun International Ltd cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,150.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,123.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,922.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,942.73.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.