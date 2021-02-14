Fosun International Ltd Sells 24,660 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fosun International Ltd cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after buying an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,976,000 after buying an additional 633,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after buying an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,017,000 after purchasing an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,659,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $83.26.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

