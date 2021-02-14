Fosun International Ltd Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,396 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

Linde stock opened at $252.68 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

