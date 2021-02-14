Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,843.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,670.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.