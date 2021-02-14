Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 10,951 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 63.0% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.7% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $46.03 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

